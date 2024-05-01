ASE Sees 1.05% Decline In Trading Activity

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Wednesday's trading session with a 1.05 percent decline, settling at 2,365 points.Approximately 3.7 million shares were traded, valued at about JD5.9 million, across 2,571 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 36 experienced a decrease in their share prices, while 35 saw an increase. Share prices for 20 companies remained unchanged.

