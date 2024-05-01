Prime Minister Commends Workers On Labor Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh extended congratulations to workers across the nation on International Labor Day, celebrated annually on May 1st.The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the male and female workforce in Jordan via a tweet on the (X) platform, stating, "On International Labor Day, I extend my heartfelt appreciation and pride to all workers in our beloved country."Khasawneh emphasized in his tweet, "Your determination builds the nation, and your dedication enhances its progress, all under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, supported by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II."