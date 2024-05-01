King Salutes Workers On Labor Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation's workforce on Labor Day, celebrated annually on May 1.In a tweet, His Majesty expressed his appreciation, saying, "On Labor Day, I extend congratulations to the sons and daughters of our country. May God bless your efforts. With your steadfastness and sincerity, we will continue to build and advance our beloved Jordan."