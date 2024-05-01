King Salutes Workers On Labor Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation's workforce on Labor Day, celebrated annually on May 1.
In a tweet, His Majesty expressed his appreciation, saying, "On Labor Day, I extend congratulations to the sons and daughters of our country. May God bless your efforts. With your steadfastness and sincerity, we will continue to build and advance our beloved Jordan."
MENAFN01052024000117011021ID1108160792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.