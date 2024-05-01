Minister Explores Investment Ties With UK Officials In London Talks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf engaged in discussions in London with UK Minister of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Lord (Tariq) Ahmed, focusing on strategies to bolster investment ties between their respective countries.During her official visit to the UK, Saqqaf expressed her eagerness to bolster cooperation with Britain by facilitating visits to Jordan aimed at acquainting potential investors with the diverse investment opportunities available. She highlighted the significant positive developments in Jordan's investment climate, aligning with the country's Economic Modernization Vision 2033.According to a statement from the Ministry, Saqqaf participated in a dialogue seminar attended by Baroness Elizabeth Symons, Chairman of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, along with 40 business leaders and Jordan's Ambassador to Britain, Manar Dabbas. During the seminar, Saqqaf outlined Jordan's business environment, investment prospects, and its competitive advantages.She specifically discussed the Investment Environment Law and its benefits for foreign investors, as well as public-private partnership initiatives. Saqqaf encouraged British investors and companies to leverage the favorable economic and investment environment provided by Jordanian laws.Symons commended the bilateral relations between Jordan and the UK, applauding the Ministry of Investment's efforts to strengthen economic ties and attract investments. She emphasized the importance of activating economic and investment relations between Jordanian and British companies, advocating for increased British investments in Jordan.Saqqaf also met with representatives from various British companies specializing in energy, information technology, mining, media, and the film industry. She elaborated on key investment opportunities within these sectors in Jordan, highlighting incentives, exemptions, and investment facilities provided by the Investment Environment Law.