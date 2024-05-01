Qatari Director's Journey To International Filmmaking Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari director Abdul Rahman al-Mana recently made headlines by winning the Best Director Award at the Athens Film Festival for his film, Commitment is an Action, Not a Word. This accolade not only signifies a remarkable stride for al-Mana but also places him at the forefront of Qatar's film scene, boosting his reputation as one of the most innovative directors.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, al-Mana shared his journey with filmmaking. "I was curious to see how a scene is produced and how movies are generally made. Every time I explore the filmmaking field, I discover it's a whole world unto itself, which motivates and inspires me to keep learning", he said. His curiosity and continuous learning have propelled his films to international recognition.

Commitment is an Action, Not a Word stands out for its deep narrative and psychological insight. The film follows Hamad, a character who overcomes an unhealthy habit and inspires his friend to do the same, embodying the theme of personal commitment and societal responsibility. "This film is based on a study by the National Institute of Health, which found that the main factor for breaking unhealthy habits is psychological commitment", al-Mana explained.

The director also highlighted the societal messages addressed in his film. "In our society, we often shy away from asking for guidance, but my film aims to show that it's okay to seek advice from friends and to help guide them onto the right path", al-Mana noted.

Al-Mana's success at the Athens Film Festival is just one of many milestones he hopes to achieve. He expressed his gratitude towards the Doha Film Institute and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad for their unwavering support of the film industry in Qatar. "Being selected as one of the top three directors from a large pool of candidates is a real joy, and I am also applying to other festivals, hoping for even more success", he shared.

Looking ahead, al-Mana is determined to elevate Qatar on the global filmmaking stage. "I want Qatar to achieve recognition on a global scale and compete with Europe and America in filmmaking. My ambition is to contribute to this goal and produce movies that win international awards", he concluded.