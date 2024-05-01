Qatar Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Unified Industrial Regulation Law For GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - Approval of a draft law issuing the unified industrial regulation law for the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and referring it to the Shura Council.

Second - Approval of the following draft decisions of the Minister of Interior:

1- Draft decision by the Minister of Interior on rules and procedures for exit permits to mechanical vehicle leaving the country.

2- Draft decision by the Minister of Interior amending some provisions of the Minister of the Interior's decision No. 96 of 2019 implementing some provisions of Law No. 24 of 2017 regarding the national address.

3- Draft decision by the Minister of Interior amending some provisions of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates issued by the Minister of the Interior's decision No. 25 of 2019.

4- Draft decision by the Minister of Interior amending some provisions of the Minister of the Interior's decision No. 17 of 2015 specifying the data recorded on the ID card and the necessary procedures to obtain it.

Third - Approval of the following:

1- A draft MoU regarding the establishment of a joint committee for cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Djibouti.

2- Draft basic contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the World Food Programme (WFP) for Multi-Partner Trust Fund for 2024.

3- Draft basic contribution agreement to support the core budget of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for the year 2024 between QFFD in the State of Qatar and OHCHR for 2024.

Fourth- The Cabinet reviewed the memorandum of the Shura Council's General Secretariat regarding the Council's desire to benefit from retirees in the labor market, along with feedback from relevant entities on this matter, and then took the appropriate decision thereon.

Fifth- The Cabinet reviewed and took appropriate decisions regarding the following:

1- Report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6).

2- Report on the outcomes of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, led by HE Minister of Municipality, in FAO Regional Conference for the Near East and North Africa.