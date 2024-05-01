India`s key antagonism party is struggling

(MENAFN) As the political landscape in India evolves, the Indian National Congress, the country's principal opposition party, finds itself at a critical juncture. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure within the party, recently made headlines as he filed his nomination for the upcoming elections in the Wayanad constituency of Kerala. Back in 2019, Gandhi's victory in Wayanad not only marked a significant electoral triumph but also underscored the Congress's resurgence in the state, securing an impressive 19 out of 20 parliamentary seats.



However, the political terrain has shifted considerably over the past five years, presenting new challenges for the Congress party in Kerala. With the party out of power for two consecutive terms, there is a palpable sense of fatigue among its ranks. Moreover, criticisms have emerged regarding Gandhi's sporadic visits to his constituency and his alleged neglect of local issues in parliamentary proceedings.



Complicating matters further is the presence of both the Congress and its state opposition, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), within the broader national opposition coalition known as the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). This dynamic has added layers of complexity to the electoral contest in Wayanad, scheduled for April 26.



Amidst these challenges, speculation abounds regarding Gandhi's potential candidacy in his former stronghold of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. With Uttar Pradesh wielding significant electoral influence due to its 80 parliamentary seats, Gandhi's presence in the state holds strategic importance for the Congress's electoral prospects. The timing of the Amethi election, slated for May 20, allows Gandhi ample opportunity to make a calculated decision following the conclusion of the Wayanad poll.

