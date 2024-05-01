Media reports AI threat appears in Indian election

(MENAFN) In the unfolding drama of India's general election, a new and concerning player has emerged: Artificial Intelligence (AI). Reports have surfaced just days after the commencement of polling, highlighting the disruptive potential of AI-generated content, particularly in the form of 'deepfake' videos.



According to a recent Reuters investigation, deepfake videos featuring prominent Bollywood celebrities such as Amir Khan and Ranveer Singh have proliferated across social media platforms. In these fabricated clips, AI-generated versions of the stars purportedly endorse the rival Congress Party, garnering significant traction with over half a million views within a week.



The widespread dissemination of these deepfake videos underscores the alarming implications of AI manipulation in India's mammoth electoral process. Despite vehement denials from the actors themselves, with Khan pursuing legal action and Singh's team launching an investigation, the damage to public perception remains palpable.



Adding to the complexity of the issue, Bloomberg has shed light on the open utilization of AI tools by Indian political parties, exploiting the absence of regulatory frameworks to govern misinformation. Divyendra Singh Jadoun, founder of 'The Indian Deepfaker' company, has revealed disturbing trends of political candidates commissioning him to produce deepfake videos, conversational bots, personalized messages, and even holograms.



Jadoun's allegations extend further, claiming that parties have stooped to unethical depths, paying for deceptive videos aimed at manipulating voters. This revelation underscores a glaring gap in regulation, as India grapples with the ethical implications of AI in its democratic process.



While the specter of AI-driven misinformation looms large over India's election landscape, it is a challenge not unique to the nation. Bloomberg notes that while countries like China and the European Union have taken proactive steps to enact binding regulations against unethical AI use, India finds itself navigating uncharted territory, grappling with the urgent need for safeguards to preserve the integrity of its democratic foundations.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160732