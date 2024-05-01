Violence provokes election re-run in northeast Indian country

(MENAFN) The tranquil landscape of Manipur, nestled in India's northeastern corridor, has been marred by turmoil as violence erupted, prompting a dramatic re-run of elections in the wake of widespread disruptions. Ethnic clashes, which have plagued the region since May 2023, escalated to a crescendo on election day, leaving a trail of destruction and uncertainty in their wake.



The northeastern state, a pivotal player in India's electoral tapestry, found itself thrust into the spotlight as reports of gunfire, violence, and electoral malpractice flooded the airwaves.



Shocking images of desecrated polling stations, with electronic voting machines (EVMs) lying in ruins, circulated on social media, painting a grim picture of the unfolding chaos.

In the Imphal East district, a 65-year-old man fell victim to the crossfire of unidentified assailants, underscoring the volatile nature of the situation. Reports of armed intimidation and allegations of "booth capturing" by partisan actors added fuel to the fire, casting a shadow of doubt over the integrity of the electoral process.



In a swift response to the escalating crisis, the Election Commission of India declared the initial polling null and void, mandating a re-run to uphold the sanctity of democracy. As Manipur braces for a second round of voting, stringent security measures have been implemented to safeguard the rights of voters and ensure the integrity of the electoral machinery.



Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, Manipur stands at a crossroads, grappling with the twin specters of electoral violence and ethnic strife. The events unfolding in this remote corner of India serve as a sobering reminder of the fragility of democracy and the imperative of upholding the principles of free and fair elections in the face of adversity.

