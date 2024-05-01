Chinese trade with fellow BRICS members surges by 11.3 percent in January-March

(MENAFN) In the first quarter, China's trade with fellow BRICS members reached 1.49 trillion yuan, marking an 11.3 percent increase compared to the previous year, as reported by customs authorities.



This trade volume represented 14.7 percent of China's total foreign trade value during the same period, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).



Notable increases were observed in China's exports to Brazil and imports from the country, rising by 25.7 percent and 30.1 percent year on year, respectively.



Trade between China and Russia continued its upward trajectory, particularly in sectors such as energy, automobiles, and general machinery and equipment.



The first quarter also saw an 8.5 percent growth in trade between China and India, marking five consecutive quarters of expansion.



Maintaining its position as China's largest trading partner in Africa for 14 years, South Africa experienced significant trade growth. During this period, China's exports to South Africa reached 35.11 billion yuan, while imports from the African nation amounted to 66.46 billion yuan.



China's energy trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remained robust, with both countries ranking among the top 10 sources of energy product imports into China during the first quarter.



Furthermore, China engaged in infrastructure cooperation with Egypt and Ethiopia, with rapid growth observed in China's export of contracted projects to these countries during the same period, according to GAC data.

