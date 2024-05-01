Eurostat data shows 0.3 percent expansion for Eurozone, EU in Q1

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2024, the Eurozone's economy showed signs of modest growth, a welcome development after the previous quarter's slight decline. Eurostat's data revealed that both the Eurozone and the European Union (EU) experienced a 0.3 percent expansion compared to the preceding quarter.



Germany and France, as the largest economies in Europe, recorded growth rates of 0.2 percent during this period, while Italy and Spain saw more robust growth of 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Notably, smaller economies like Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Hungary exhibited significant growth, with Ireland leading the pack with a notable expansion of 1.1 percent, followed closely by the other three countries at 0.8 percent each.



Despite this positive momentum, economists are urging caution against prematurely heralding a full-fledged recovery. Bert Colijn, a senior economist at ING Bank, highlighted that while the 0.3 percent growth in Eurozone GDP is the strongest since the energy crisis began in the third quarter of 2022, underlying challenges persist. He pointed out that the economy is still grappling with subdued global demand, stagnant real wages compared to pre-pandemic levels, and the adjustment to higher interest rates.



Colijn referenced the European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator for April, which painted a less optimistic picture with lackluster activity in the service sector and a weakening of manufacturing output. This suggests that the Eurozone's economic landscape remains a "mixed bag" as the second quarter commences, indicating the need for continued vigilance and prudent policymaking to navigate through ongoing challenges.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160728