India`s top court protects usage of voting technologies

(MENAFN) India's Supreme Court has issued a staunch defense of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) utilized in the country's ongoing general election, rebuffing claims of unreliability and asserting their efficacy compared to systems in Europe. The court's stance comes amidst a flurry of petitions advocating for enhanced verification measures, including 100% cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with paper slips.



In response to assertions made by petitioners, who proposed adjustments to the existing system based on examples from European countries, the Supreme Court reserved judgment on the matter, emphasizing the robustness of India's electoral processes. Justice Sanjiv Khanna highlighted that India's electoral system is unique and effective, underscoring the significant logistical challenges inherent in conducting elections for a population exceeding 970 million eligible voters.



The court's defense of India's electoral infrastructure comes against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny and skepticism, particularly from opposition parties, regarding the accuracy and integrity of EVMs. Despite allegations of potential tampering, the Election Commission of India has steadfastly maintained the reliability of the electronic voting system.



However, dissenting voices, including Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress Party, have raised concerns over the transparency of the electoral process, labeling the election as "a fixed match" orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response, the BJP has refuted these claims, attributing them to political posturing aimed at delegitimizing the electoral outcome.



As India's general election unfolds over multiple phases until June 1, the debate surrounding the use of EVMs continues to underscore broader concerns over electoral integrity and transparency. The Supreme Court's assertion of confidence in the country's electoral machinery seeks to assuage fears and reaffirm the credibility of India's democratic processes amid contentious political discourse.

