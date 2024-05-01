Gold prices fall before Federal Reserve decision

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold prices experienced a notable decline, marking their lowest point in nearly four weeks. This downward trend occurred as investors eagerly awaited the latest decision from the Federal Reserve, the United States' central bank, which could offer insights into the timeline for potential interest rate adjustments.



In early trading, gold saw a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent, with prices reaching USD2,284.44 per ounce as of 0436 GMT. This drop followed yesterday's decline of up to two percent, driven by the strengthening of the US dollar and the accompanying rise in US Treasury bond yields. Since reaching a peak of USD2,431.29 on April 12, the precious metal has shed over USD140 in value.



Furthermore, US gold futures also experienced a dip, falling by 0.4 percent to USD2,293.10 per ounce. The focus of market participants has now shifted towards the forthcoming monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve, scheduled for 1800 GMT, as well as any subsequent remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



Anticipation surrounds whether the Federal Reserve will maintain the current benchmark interest rate within the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Notably, while gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, the attractiveness of holding this non-yielding asset diminishes in environments characterized by higher interest rates. As such, market sentiment is likely to be heavily influenced by the central bank's decision and the accompanying guidance provided by Powell.

