(MENAFN) During a gathering with foreign journalists convened in Oslo on Tuesday, Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Store articulated his government's steadfast commitment to augmenting cooperation with China across a spectrum of domains. In a nuanced assessment of diplomatic relations, Store underscored Norway's strategic interest in cultivating a multifaceted and robust partnership with China, one that transcends conventional boundaries and encompasses a broad array of interlinked facets. Notably, he reiterated his personal stewardship over the bilateral relationship, emphasizing his proactive role in bolstering ties on both the diplomatic and political fronts.



In elucidating the rationale behind Norway's proactive engagement with China, Store delineated a strategic imperative rooted in addressing pressing global challenges. Acknowledging the pivotal role that China plays on the world stage, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) technology, climate change mitigation, and trade dynamics, the Premier underscored the paramount importance of collaborative efforts between Norway and China. Against the backdrop of an increasingly interconnected global landscape, Store stressed the imperative of maintaining open channels of dialogue and cooperation with China to navigate shared challenges and harness mutual opportunities effectively.



Indeed, Store's remarks encapsulate Norway's nuanced approach to engaging with China, premised on a vision of constructive collaboration and pragmatic engagement across diverse spheres of mutual interest. By reaffirming Norway's commitment to fostering robust ties with China, Store signals a strategic orientation aimed at harnessing the full potential of bilateral cooperation to address complex global issues and advance shared objectives on the international stage.

