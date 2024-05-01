Praise for India's legendary election

(MENAFN) As India embarks on its 18th general election, hailed as the world's largest democratic exercise, experts and observers commend the monumental scale of participation and engagement witnessed across the nation. The first phase of polling, spanning 21 states and union territories, saw an estimated 166 million voters exercising their democratic right at over 200,000 polling stations, marking a significant step in the electoral process.



With nearly 60 percent voter turnout recorded by 5 p.m. on the first day of polling, the enthusiasm and commitment of Indian citizens to participate in shaping the country's political landscape have been lauded. The elections, conducted in seven phases and slated to conclude by June 1, culminate in the announcement of results on June 4, determining the composition of the next government based on the majority of seats secured in the Lower House of Parliament.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its key rival, the Indian National Congress party, are vying for dominance in this electoral contest. With ambitious aspirations to surpass its previous seat tally, the BJP seeks to solidify its position, while the Congress leads the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a formidable opposition bloc comprising two dozen parties from across the country.



Veena Sikri, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, aptly describes the electoral process as the "greatest festival of democracy on Earth," emphasizing the profound significance and pride associated with citizens' participation in shaping their government. Regardless of regional, religious, or communal affiliations, the act of voting is revered as a cherished democratic right and a symbol of collective empowerment for the Indian populace.



The sheer magnitude of India's electoral exercise underscores the vibrancy and resilience of its democratic institutions, serving as a beacon of inspiration for nations worldwide. As the electoral journey unfolds, the world watches with admiration and reverence, acknowledging India's unwavering commitment to democratic values and principles.

