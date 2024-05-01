Mamata Banerjee Targets ECI Over Latest Polling Percentage Released For First Two Phases Of LS Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed doubts on the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on polling percentage in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and April 26.

“The commission gave a figure on polling percentage immediately after the elections. Yesterday, I heard that the figure increased 5.75 percentage points. I doubt the percentage has increased in places where polling in favour of BJP was less. I request the commission to eliminate doubts in the minds of the people about the increased percentage. The commission should be unbiased,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meet at Malda on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Union government especially neglects West Bengal since the percentages of minority and Backward Class populations in the state are comparatively higher.

“They deprive West Bengal of central funds. Our population is much higher than that of Gujarat,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed sadness over lack of support in Malda District despite her government doing a lot of development work in West Bengal.

“The votes in Malda are shared between the BJP and the Congress. I do not understand why we do not get votes in Malda. Who will speak about the district on the floor of the Parliament then” the Chief Minister asked.

Speaking at the rally, she once again attacked the BJP over the recent verdict of a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling as many as 25,573 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools.

“They are responsible for the cancellation of so many jobs. Can they be spared even after that? Whenever we try to give jobs BJP creates hurdles for that through central agencies,” the Chief Minister alleged.