Australian tourist gets arrested in India over tearing apart pro-Palestinian posters

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged of a Jewish woman from Australia being detained by police in the southern Indian state of Kerala for her alleged involvement in tearing down posters advocating for Palestine. The incident, which occurred in the city of Kochi, has garnered widespread attention after a video capturing a heated confrontation between the woman and locals went viral on social media platforms.



In the footage, the woman can be heard justifying her actions by accusing the posters of promoting "racism and propaganda." The incident unfolded in Kochi, a city known for its historical Jewish community, although now only a few members remain. Following a swift investigation, the woman was brought before a court in the Thoppumpady ward of Kochi, as reported by the New Indian Express.



While her friend, who was also present during the incident, was not arrested due to lack of evidence, two officials from the Australian embassy have reportedly intervened to assist with legal proceedings. The tourist has been charged under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to provoking riots and is a bailable offense, at the Fort Kochi Police Station.



According to sources, the posters in question were put up by the Students' Islamic Organization of India (SIO), the student wing of the socio-religious group Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. The students responsible for the posters defended their actions, stating that their intention was not to incite religious or sectarian animosity but rather to raise awareness about the ongoing plight of Palestinians.



The incident has sparked debate and controversy, with opinions divided over the woman's actions and the underlying tensions surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. While some view her actions as an attempt to suppress free speech and advocacy for Palestinian rights, others argue that the removal of the posters constitutes an infringement on the students' right to express their views.



As legal proceedings unfold and diplomatic interventions take place, the incident underscores the complex intersection of religious, political, and social dynamics in India and highlights the sensitive nature of discussions surrounding international conflicts and human rights issues.

