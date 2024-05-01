Lawmaker claims strong India defies sovereignty of West

(MENAFN) Mahesh Jethmalani, a prominent criminal lawyer and member of parliament for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has emphasized the transformative impact of India's burgeoning strength and influence on the global stage. In an interview with RT's 'Let's Talk Bharat' show, Jethmalani underscored the notion that a "growing and strong India" poses a significant challenge to the traditional supremacy of Western powers.



Reflecting on India's recent evolution, Jethmalani highlighted the Modi government's multifaceted achievements, ranging from ambitious welfare schemes to groundbreaking space missions such as lunar and solar explorations. He touted India's commendable track record in managing unemployment and inflation, asserting that the government's initiatives cater to citizens across all strata of society, irrespective of their social standing.



A notable aspect of India's transformation, as pointed out by Jethmalani, lies in its departure from its colonial legacy, particularly in the realm of law and governance. Last year, India took decisive steps to repeal three British-era criminal laws – the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 – replacing them with modern statutes drafted by the Modi administration.



Jethmalani elucidated that these colonial-era laws, rooted in Victorian principles, had long outlived their relevance and were marked by inherent biases, including the marginalization of women within the legal framework. By ushering in new legislation and initiatives, such as reserving 33 percent of political seats for women, India is not only shedding the vestiges of its colonial past but also striving towards greater inclusivity and gender equality in governance.



India's assertive stance in challenging Western hegemony extends beyond its legislative reforms, encompassing its robust economic growth, technological advancements, and expanding global influence. Jethmalani's remarks underscore the seismic shifts underway in the global geopolitical landscape, as emerging powers like India assert their presence and challenge traditional power dynamics.



As India continues to chart its course towards progress and prosperity, the implications of its rising stature reverberate across the international stage, heralding a new era characterized by multipolarity and the reconfiguration of global power structures.

