India voices concern over deaths of students in America

(MENAFN) In response to a troubling surge in the deaths of Indian students in the United States, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has expressed deep concern, emphasizing the gravity of the situation for New Delhi. Recent reports from the Times of India have indicated that as many as 11 to 14 Indian citizens have tragically lost their lives under mysterious circumstances within the span of just one month while pursuing their studies abroad.



Jaishankar underscored that while the incidents do not appear to be directly connected, each loss represents a profound tragedy for the families involved and a significant worry for the Indian government. He emphasized that Indian diplomatic missions have diligently examined each case, confirming that they remain independent occurrences. Additionally, steps have been taken to caution students about potential risks in certain areas of United States cities, as ensuring the welfare of Indian students abroad remains a top priority, with over a million citizens currently enrolled in educational institutions overseas.



Last week, a spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry elaborated on the multifaceted nature of the deaths, revealing that investigations, particularly in two recent cases, are actively underway. The spokesperson alluded to "community issues" being implicated in some instances, though specifics were not disclosed. The spectrum of causes varies, with some deaths suspected to be homicides while others are presumed to be suicides.



One particularly distressing case involved Mohammed Abdul Arfath, a 25-year-old student at Cleveland State University in Ohio, whose lifeless body was discovered after he had been reported missing. Shockingly, his father in Telangana, India, received ransom demands from unidentified individuals claiming Arfath had been abducted by a 'drug gang.' Similarly, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, another Indian student, met a tragic fate in the same United States state just days prior.



The spate of student deaths in the United States has prompted heightened scrutiny and concern from Indian authorities, sparking urgent calls for greater vigilance and cooperation to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students pursuing their academic aspirations abroad. As investigations continue and efforts to address underlying issues intensify, the Indian government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the interests and security of its citizens overseas.

