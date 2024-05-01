Pharmaceuticals, Clothing Exports See Growth In Two Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The rise in the Kingdom's exports of pharmaceuticals and clothing in the initial two months of 2024 played a role in curbing the decrease in national exports.Data from the Department of Statistics indicates a substantial rise in Jordan's exports of pharmaceuticals during January and February 2024, surging by 45.3 percent to reach JD84 million compared to JD58 million for the same period last year.Similarly, exports of clothing experienced a notable uptick, increasing by 13.2 percent to JD228 million from JD201 million during the same period.Conversely, exports of jewelry saw a decline of 11.6 percent, amounting to approximately JD103 million compared to JD117 million during the corresponding period in the previous year.Phosphate exports decreased by 8.6 percent, reaching JD86 million compared to JD95 million previously, while raw potash exports plummeted by 42.6 percent, falling to JD82 million from JD143 million.Exports of inorganic chemical products also experienced a significant decline of 38.3 percent, totaling JD50 million compared to JD81 million, while other materials witnessed a decrease of 36.1 percent, reaching JD472 million from JD738 million.The overall value of national exports amounted to about JD1.106 billion, marking a 22.8 percent decrease from JD1.433 billion in the same period last year.National exports encompass goods and services produced within the country and shipped to foreign destinations, representing the output of local institutions and companies sold and exported abroad.