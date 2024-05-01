Bangladeshi Embassy Marks National Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) - The Bangladeshi embassy in Amman hosted a reception on Tuesday in celebration of Bangladesh's National Day.Among the guests was Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Wajih Azaizeh, along with several ambassadors, business leaders, journalists, and other notable invitees.Nahida Sobhan, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Amman, emphasized the deep and distinctive ties between Jordan and Bangladesh, highlighting the significant progress and development witnessed in these relations over recent years.Sobhan also provided an overview of Bangladesh's advancements across various sectors and at all levels.The event featured a variety of Bengali cultural and folk activities, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh and captivating the attendees with its vibrant traditions.