Registered Companies Surge By 25% In Four Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- The tally of registered companies witnessed a notable upsurge by 25 percent during the initial third of this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, with 2,089 companies recorded as opposed to 1,862 in the same period of 2023.When compared to 2019, which provides a more comprehensive perspective on the results relative to the years 2021 and 2022, the growth in registered companies becomes even more evident, with a substantial 26 percent rise.According to the report acquired by Petra, data delineated that the predominant type among registered companies remains limited liability companies, comprising 71.9 percent of the registered entities, totaling 1,504 companies. These companies boasted a registered capital exceeding JD31.3 million, aggregating to JD77.6 million during the initial third of the year.The count of companies whose registration was annulled or rescinded observed a 7 percent decrease from the analogous period in 2023 and a substantial 65 percent downturn from 2019. Notably, 739 companies faced cancelation or rescission in the first four months of the ongoing year, in contrast to 795 companies in 2023 and 2,088 companies in 2019.Furthermore, 283 companies augmented their capital, accumulating approximately JD 258 million in total, while 77 other companies downscaled their capital, reaching about JD18 million in total. This signifies a net capital augmentation of about JD239 million during the initial third of the current year.