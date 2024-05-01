Russian Propaganda Accomplice Detained In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counterintelligence operatives apprehended a Kharkiv woman who is believed to have been collecting content for talk shows run by Russia's top propaganda hosts Olga Skabeeva and Vladimir Solovyov.

That's according to the Security Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The figure had been preparing talking points that were used in manipulative reports by Russia's main TV channels, including on missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure.

"The suspects would draft pieces where she glorified the invaders and denied their war crimes. Later, her messages were spun in the stories run by Kremlin's mouthpieces, including the talk shows hosted by Skabeeva and Solovyov," the report says.

According to the inquiry, the collaborator worked for the Kremlin media through an intermediary. He turned out to be a Russian "war correspondent" who coordinated his work with Russia's military intelligence.

"The perpetrator initially reached out to the man via VKontakte and offered help in the ongoing war against Ukraine. The 'war correspondent' would pass on her information to moderators from Russia's main TV channels or went live himself, sharing the talking points prepared by his accomplice. In order to collect data for the enemy, the culprit would follow the news on Telegram channels or enquire information from her oblivious acquaintances," the SBU said.

The suspect has been charged with collaborative activity and denial of Russian aggression. She is facing up to 12 years in prison if found guilty in court.

As clarified by the Prosecutor General's Office, in January-April 2024, the suspect collected and passed on to the Russian journalist information on the mobilization campaign in Kharkiv and the attitude of local residents toward Russia.

She also exposed data on the air defense capabilities and the aftermath of Russian strikes, provided information on staffing and operations at strategic, including defense, enterprises, and sent recommendations as to available accommodations for rent.

The woman informed the enemy about the work of law enforcement agencies in Kharkiv, including their counter-subversive efforts.

Main photo: SBU