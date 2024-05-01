Casualties As Russian Strike Targets Zolochiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of May 1, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, resulting in human casualties.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 10:00, the Russians hit a car and a house using KAB gliding bombs in the village of Zolochiv, Bohoduhiv district. As a result of the strike, a man and a woman, both civilians, who were in the car were killed," the post reads.

In addition, three more cars caught fire. A man, 77, and a woman, 74, sustained injuries.

Details are being clarified, information is being updated, Syniehubov added.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs by Russian tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.

As reported, on April 20, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Zolochiv community. A man was injured. He was eventually pulled out from under the rubble.