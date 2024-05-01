President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of Religious Leaders Of OTS Member States And Observer Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hasreceived a delegation consisting of Muslim religious leaders frommember and observer countries of the Organisation of Turkic States(OTS), Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Muslim Board ofUzbekistan, Nuriddin Kholiknazarov, Head of the ReligiousAdministration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Nauryzbay Otpenov, Head ofthe Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, AbdulazizZakirov and President of Religious Affairs of the Turkish Republicof Northern Cyprus, Ahmet Unsal.