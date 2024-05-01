Kuwait Amir Departs Egypt After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed Egypt after a state visit on Wednesday.

His Highness the Amir was seen off by Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Ahmad Samih Talaat, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim and Kuwait permanent representative to Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.

His Highness the Amir's accompanying delegation comprises Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior Amiri Diwan officials. (end)

