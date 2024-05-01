Chubb Promotes Kate Burke To Head Of International Personal Lines, Asia Pacific

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - Chubb today announced that Kate Burke has been promoted to Head of International Personal Lines (IPL), Asia Pacific, effective 1 May 2024.

In this role, Burke will be responsible for strategically growing the Auto, Residential, Specialty and High Net Worth lines of business across Chubb's Asia Pacific operations.

Burke will be based in Singapore and report directly to Ben Howell, Head of Consumer for Asia Pacific, with a matrix reporting line to John Thompson, Division President for International Personal Lines.

With more than 17 years' industry experience, Burke spent ten years working in travel insurance across claims, customer service and business development before joining Chubb as Regional Portfolio Manager for Travel, Asia Pacific in 2017. She later moved to Chubb's Singapore business as the Head of Travel and subsequently as Division Head of IPL. In 2021 Burke assumed her most recent position as Head of Residential, Personal Risk Solutions and Specialty Personal Lines, Asia Pacific, where she has been instrumental in driving strategic business growth and building key partnerships across the region.

On announcing Burke's appointment, Howell said, 'With a track record of leading high-performing teams, Kate's keen customer focus and proven ability to set and execute growth strategies will help us capture significant personal lines opportunities across our Asia Pacific markets. Her appointment demonstrates Chubb's strong pipeline of senior talent and reflects our continued commitment to developing and promoting from within the organisation.'

About Chubb

