E&G Group reaches robust financial growth in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the E& Group disclosed its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024, revealing impressive growth figures across various key indicators. The group experienced a substantial annual increase in consolidated revenues, soaring by 9 percent to reach a total of 14.2 billion dirhams, equivalent to approximately 3.9 billion dollars. This notable growth was driven by expansions in both local and international markets, as well as advancements in the digital sectors, underscoring the group's resilience and adaptability in navigating dynamic market conditions.



Furthermore, the group's consolidated net profits witnessed a significant rise, reaching 2.3 billion dirhams (approximately $626 million), marking an impressive annual growth rate of 7 percent. Similarly, the group's consolidated profits before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw a notable uptick, climbing to 6.4 billion dirhams with a 3 percent annual growth rate. This robust financial performance translated into an EBITDA margin of 45 percent, highlighting the group's efficient operational management and strong financial health.



One notable highlight of the quarter was the remarkable growth recorded in the subscriber base of E&Emirates. The number of subscribers surged to 14.5 million, contributing to a total of 173 million subscribers across the group, reflecting a commendable 5 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. This expansion underscores the group's successful efforts in customer acquisition and retention, as well as its ability to deliver value-added services that resonate with consumers in a competitive market landscape.



Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of E&, expressed satisfaction with the group's performance during the first quarter of 2024. He highlighted the achievement of consolidated net profits reaching 2.3 billion dirhams, representing a robust annual growth rate of 7 percent. These results underscore the group's strong market position, strategic execution, and commitment to delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value in an increasingly dynamic and competitive business environment.



Overall, the strong financial performance in the first quarter positions the E& Group for continued success and growth, as it leverages its strengths and capitalizes on emerging opportunities in the telecommunications sector and beyond.

