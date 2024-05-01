Bengaluru News: Class 10 Students Extort Gold Jewellery Worth ₹35 Lakh From Classmate Check What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two school students in Bengaluru reportedly extorted 700 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹35 lakhs from a classmate after blackmailing him over his online gaming addiction. The two have been placed in the juvenile facility and the other accused is in juvenile custody, reported Indian Express addition to the accused students, the police have also arrested other people involved in the extortion, Bengaluru Police told IE on Wednesday. The police arrested M Kartik Kumar, 32, from Vaddarahalli, and thirty-year-old S Sunil in the case. The two are from the Kopal district. The other two adults arrested in the case are Veman N and R Vivek, according to the IE report by blackmailing

According to the report, the accused students were extorting money and jewellery from the son of a civil contractor who was residing in the metro city. The accused boys got to know about the victim's addiction to online games. Later, they began blackmailing the victim over his online gaming addiction, reported IE referring to the complaint filed by the boy's father

So far the police have recovered nearly 23 lakhs in cash. Above that they have found nearly 300 grams of gold ornaments. The diamond necklace which was said to be stolen from the house is still not found.

The police have also hinted at the involvement of a college student in the crime. According to the IE report, police suspect that a college-going student helped the accused in selling the extorted jewellery. The incident has brought to light how bad company and bullying by other kids can take the form of a crime. After the incident, Bengaluru police Commissioner B Dayananda urged the public to remain cautious about their children's company in school, coaching, and neighbourhood. He also asked them to be aware of their children's activity on social media.

