Prajwal Revanna Likely To Return On Friday, SIT To Take Him Into Custody At Bengaluru Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the obscene video case against sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, will take him into custody as soon as he lands at the Bengaluru International Airport, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that Prajwal Revanna has booked a ticket back to Bengaluru from Frankfurt (Germany) and will land at the Kempegowda International Airport on May 3 late evening. He is planning to appear before the SIT authorities on May 4. The sources stated that he is most likely to be picked up from the airport.

Sources also said that he has been issued a notice to appear before the SIT under the CrPCSection 41A and the person is required to appear before the authorities within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, responding to the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the Siddaramaiah government's inaction in the case, state Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said that the "arrests cannot be made just like that".

“The factors such as the evidence, contents of the complaint, the sections under which the case is booked, whether there is a provision to arrest him, is it a bailable offence have to be taken into consideration,” Parameshwara said.

The notice has been issued under the provision of CRPC Section 41A. The accused persons will have to appear before the inquiry panel within 24 hours. If they don't, then the SIT will initiate further proceedings, he stated.

"There is no intention to protect anyone. What is to be done within the legal framework, is going to be done... The probe can't be conducted as per whims and fancies and that is why SIT is set up," Parameshwara stated.

When asked about Prajwal Revanna being in a foreign location, Parameshwara said, "The SIT had already issued notice. The information on Prajwal being in a foreign country is available. The SIT will initiate steps to bring him back to the country if he fails to attend the inquiry. The cooperation of the Central government might also be required or the SIT team might bring him back to the country."

The SIT probing the case had issued a notice to the accused on Tuesday, asking him to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours. A notice has also been issued to JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna who is the second accused in one of the cases of sexual harassment filed by their maid.

On Tuesday morning, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

The notice has directed both Prajwal Revanna and his father H.D. Revanna to be present before Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar within the stipulated period.