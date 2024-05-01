King Charles III returns to official responsibilities amid cancer battle

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, King Charles III made his inaugural public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, receiving warm greetings from crowds of well-wishers. The British monarch, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, a facility renowned for diagnosing and treating various forms of cancer.



Charles, aged 75, holds the position of patron for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, underscoring his longstanding commitment to cancer-related causes. Meanwhile, Camilla, aged 76, serves as the president of Maggie's, another prominent cancer support charity.



The royal couple exchanged smiles and waves with the assembled well-wishers before proceeding indoors to engage with medical experts, patients, and their families. Charles had scaled back his official duties in February following the discovery of cancer during treatment for an enlarged prostate the previous month. However, there has been no public disclosure regarding the specific type of cancer he is battling.



In a separate development, Charles's daughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, aged 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and subsequently revealed in March that she had commenced chemotherapy. Similar to Charles, no specific details regarding the type of cancer she is confronting have been divulged. Catherine, commonly referred to as Kate, is married to Prince William, Charles's elder son and the designated heir to the throne.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160335