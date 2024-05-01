Greece achieves record tourism revenue despite heatwaves, wildfires

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Greek central bank on Tuesday, Greece witnessed a remarkable surge in tourism revenue last year, reaching a new record despite facing significant challenges such as a scorching heatwave and devastating wildfires. Tourism revenues soared by 16.5 percent, totaling 20.6 billion euros (USD22 billion), while the influx of tourists also saw a substantial increase of approximately 20 percent, with the number of visitors reaching 36 million.



The tourism sector's robust performance comes against the backdrop of Greece enduring a prolonged summer heatwave, which affected various parts of the Mediterranean region. Despite the adverse weather conditions, Greece managed to attract a significant number of tourists, showcasing the resilience of its tourism industry. However, the heatwave had severe consequences, leading to the tragic loss of lives and substantial damage to the environment, with close to 175,000 hectares (430,000 acres) of land being scorched.



In July, during the peak of the heatwave, the island of Rhodes faced a particularly challenging situation, prompting the evacuation of approximately 20,000 individuals due to wildfires. Despite such challenges, Greece's tourism sector continued to thrive, demonstrating its importance to the country's economy.



While tourism remains a crucial pillar of Greece's gross domestic product (GDP), concerns over issues like over-tourism and soaring prices on popular Greek islands have surfaced in recent times. To address these concerns, Greek authorities have implemented measures aimed at managing visitor numbers, including restrictions on access to iconic sites such as the Acropolis in Athens. These measures reflect a broader effort to strike a balance between promoting tourism and preserving the natural and cultural heritage of Greece, ensuring sustainable growth in the sector while mitigating potential adverse impacts.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160334