Global gold demand rises in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) According to the World Gold Council, global demand for gold experienced a notable uptick in the first quarter of 2024, marking a three percent increase compared to the previous year. This surge, reaching a total of 1,238 tons, represents the highest demand recorded in any first quarter since 2016. The driving force behind this growth was primarily attributed to heightened activity in over-the-counter trading, which bolstered investor interest in the precious metal.



The rise in gold prices during March and April was propelled by a variety of factors, including increased safe-haven demand fueled by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Additionally, robust over-the-counter investment, sustained purchases by central banks, and significant demand from Asian markets collectively contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices. Consequently, the average price of gold in the first quarter reached a record high of USD2,070 per ounce, reflecting the bullish sentiment prevailing in the market.



While demand excluding over-the-counter transactions experienced a modest decline of five percent to 1,102 tons, driven primarily by a two percent decrease in jewelry consumption, other sectors of gold consumption witnessed notable growth. Central banks worldwide continued their trend of accumulating gold reserves, adding 290 tons to their holdings, representing a one percent annual increase and a remarkable 69 percent surge compared to the five-year quarterly average.



Investment in gold bars and coins, a significant segment of gold consumption, also saw a notable uptick, rising by three percent to 312 tons in the first quarter. This increase was largely supported by robust demand for small gold bullion in Asian markets, particularly evident in China where demand for gold bullion and coins soared by 68 percent to 110 tons, marking the highest level of demand in over seven years.



The first quarter of 2024 thus witnessed a dynamic and robust performance in the global gold market, fueled by a combination of diverse factors including investor sentiment, geopolitical dynamics, and regional demand trends, underscoring gold's enduring appeal as a store of value and investment asset amidst a volatile economic landscape.

MENAFN01052024000045015682ID1108160332