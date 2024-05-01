Iran, Indonesia discuss means to enhance agricultural cooperation

(MENAFN) The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran recently held discussions with the Minister of Agriculture of Indonesia, underscoring the mutual desire to enhance agricultural cooperation between the two nations. During the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture of Indonesia highlighted the challenges posed by climate change to agricultural productivity and stressed the importance of leveraging Iranian expertise in water resources management and utilizing technological advancements, particularly nanotechnology, in the agricultural sector.



Expressing readiness for collaboration in this domain, the Iranian ambassador emphasized the significance of the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and Indonesia on cooperation in plant protection and plant quarantine, as well as the forthcoming third meeting of the joint agricultural steering committee. These initiatives are deemed crucial steps toward fortifying bilateral relations and fostering agricultural exchange between the two countries.



Furthermore, it was agreed that Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture would host an expert delegation from the Agriculture Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the near future. This visit aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and promote dialogue on agricultural best practices, laying the groundwork for deeper cooperation and partnership in the agricultural sector between Iran and Indonesia. Such collaborative efforts hold the potential to yield tangible benefits for both nations, contributing to sustainable agricultural development and food security in the region.

