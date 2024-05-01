Home Minister Doctored Video: Notices Sent To Jharkhand Congress Chief, Others

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) In its ongoing probe into Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video, the Delhi Police have issued notice under section 91 of CrPC to some more people, including Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, sources said on Wednesday.

“They, including Thakur, have been asked to appear before the IFSO unit of Special Cell on May 2,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, the investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a source in the Delhi Police's Special Cell told IANS on Tuesday.

Three persons have been arrested by the police for circulating the fake video so far, two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

"We are trying to trace the origin of the doctored video. A reply from the social media giants is of utmost importance in this case. X, meanwhile, has deleted all the morphed videos from its platform,” said a senior Delhi Police officer privy to the probe.

More than 18 persons, including political leaders, from seven states have been summoned by the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell teams were also sent to Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh as a part of the probe.

The move followed after the Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR after two complaints were received by the police, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).