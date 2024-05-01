Covid vaccine creator confesses it is possibly to cause deadly side effect

(MENAFN) In a significant development, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has publicly acknowledged, for the first time, the potential of its Covid-19 vaccine to cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), which can lead to blood clots and, in severe cases, death. This admission comes amid a class action lawsuit filed against the company by Jamie Scott, who suffered a blood clot resulting in brain damage after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021.



The legal battle initiated by Scott alleges that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is "defective" and poses greater risks than initially anticipated. AstraZeneca has previously denied these allegations, stating that it does not accept TTS as a generic side effect of the vaccine.



However, documents submitted to the United Kingdom High Court in February revealed a notable shift in AstraZeneca's stance. The company admitted that its vaccine could, in very rare cases, lead to TTS, although the causal mechanism remains unknown. AstraZeneca also highlighted that TTS can occur even in the absence of its vaccine or any vaccine, further complicating the understanding of this rare condition.



This acknowledgment marks a significant departure from AstraZeneca's previous position and may have implications for ongoing legal battles and public perceptions surrounding the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

MENAFN01052024000045015687ID1108160235