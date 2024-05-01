UN-backed court releases arrest warrant for former Central African Republic leader

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a UN-backed court announced the issuance of an arrest warrant against the former President of the Central African Republic, Francois Bozize, regarding alleged crimes against humanity committed by the military during his tenure. The Special Criminal Court (CPS), based in the capital Bangui, detailed the accusations, which include murder, enforced disappearance, torture, rape, and other inhumane acts purportedly carried out between 2009 and 2013.



The crimes are attributed to Bozize's presidential guard and other forces, allegedly occurring at a civilian prison and a military training center in the town of Bossembele. The court asserted the presence of "serious and consistent evidence" implicating Bozize's criminal liability as a hierarchical superior and military leader. Although the international warrant was issued on February 27, its public disclosure occurred on Tuesday, as confirmed by the CPS.



Bozize, 77, governed the Central African Republic from March 2003 to March 2013 until his overthrow. Having seized power through a coup, he has been residing in exile in Guinea-Bissau since March 2023. The court has appealed to Guinea-Bissau for cooperation in the arrest and extradition of the suspect.



Notably, in September of the previous year, the Central African Republic's Court of Appeal sentenced Bozize to life imprisonment with hard labor for charges including "undermining the internal security of the state" and "assassinations."



Currently, Bozize serves as the coordinator of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), the primary rebel coalition established in 2020 with the aim of toppling his successor, Faustin Archange Touadera.



Established in 2015 with UN sponsorship, the Special Criminal Court is tasked with investigating war crimes committed in the Central African Republic since 2003, following the country's independence from France in 1960. This latest development underscores ongoing efforts to address accountability and justice for atrocities committed in the nation's tumultuous history.

