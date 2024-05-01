Pentagon claims Russia relations encourage N-Korea

(MENAFN) In a testimony to the United States House Armed Services Committee, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin highlighted the growing strategic cooperation between North Korea and Russia, expressing apprehensions over its implications. Austin pointed to the deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which have reportedly bolstered the confidence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



The relationship between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has strengthened notably since Kim's visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin in September last year. Additionally, high-level meetings between defense officials from both nations in Pyongyang last July underscore the expanding cooperation between the two countries.



Austin emphasized the concerning ramifications of North Korea's affiliation with Russia, particularly in conjunction with its alliances with Iran and the People's Republic of China (PRC). He stressed the need for vigilance and concerted efforts with allies to deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the respective regions.



The Pentagon expressed unease over the interconnected nature of threats posed by Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, characterizing it as a growing nexus that demands close monitoring. General Charles Brown of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff echoed Austin's sentiments, emphasizing the interrelated challenges posed by these nations.



Moreover, Austin alleged that Russia had turned to North Korea for additional artillery shells and munitions to replenish its stockpiles amidst the Ukraine conflict. However, both North Korean and Russian officials have denied these accusations, attributing tensions in the region to the United States and its Northeast Asian allies' preparations for potential conflict with the DPRK.



As concerns mount over the evolving geopolitical landscape and the ramifications of enhanced cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the Pentagon remains committed to closely monitoring developments and collaborating with allies to address emerging challenges effectively.

