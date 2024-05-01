Report unveils number of Biden errors

(MENAFN) A recent analysis of White House transcripts has shed light on the frequency of corrections made to President Joe Biden's public statements, revealing a significant number of errors and gaffes. The review, conducted by the conservative news website the Daily Caller and released on Monday, examined 118 statements, speeches, and press encounters from this year alone, uncovering a staggering total of 148 corrections issued by White House aides.



According to the analysis, President Biden has averaged nearly 1.3 gaffes per day in 2024, prompting frequent interventions from his staff to rectify factual errors, clarify statements, or add missing information. These corrections, meticulously noted on the transcripts, range from minor adjustments, such as correcting erroneous words, to substantial revisions that alter the meaning of Biden's remarks entirely.



Examples cited in the analysis include instances where Biden mistakenly stated that "every American" opposed his American Rescue Plan, when he actually meant "every Republican."



Similarly, a misstatement regarding the need to "defend" democracy instead of "defeat" threats to it underscores the importance of accurate language in presidential communication.



Notably, factual inaccuracies have also been flagged, including claims that exceeded the actual number of Covid-19 vaccine recipients by millions and misidentifications of individuals, such as referring to a Georgia woman killed by an illegal migrant by the incorrect name "Lincoln" instead of her actual name, Laken.



The analysis highlights the challenges faced by the Biden administration in maintaining precision and clarity in the president's public statements. While occasional errors are not uncommon in political discourse, the frequency of corrections observed in this analysis underscores the importance of diligence and accuracy in presidential communication to uphold credibility and trust with the public.

