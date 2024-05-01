Former NSA employee gets sentenced over providing confidential info to Russian agent

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, a former employee of the United States National Security Agency (NSA) has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted espionage. Jareh Dalke, the convicted individual, received the verdict from a Colorado judge, who characterized Dalke's actions as a blatant betrayal and as close to treasonous as possible.



United States District Judge Raymond Moore delivered scathing remarks during the sentencing, stating that Dalke had joined the NSA with the explicit intention of passing classified information to Russia. Judge Moore emphasized the gravity of Dalke's actions, noting that he was fortunate not to receive a longer prison term.



Dalke, employed as a cybersecurity designer at the NSA for less than a month in June 2022, seized the opportunity to print out excerpts of classified documents during his brief tenure.



Subsequently, he met with an individual he believed to be a Russian intelligence agent,

showing him the classified materials. Two of these documents were marked as Top Secret, while the third held a lower classification level.



Court documents revealed that Dalke attempted to sell full copies of these classified files to the supposed Russian operative for USD85,000. Unbeknownst to Dalke, the individual he met was actually an undercover FBI agent posing as a Russian contact. The exchange was set up at a train station in Denver in September of the same year, leading to Dalke's arrest.



The case underscores the ongoing threat posed by individuals seeking to compromise national security by illicitly disclosing classified information. The severity of Dalke's sentence reflects the seriousness with which such breaches are regarded by the United States judicial system, serving as a deterrent to others who may contemplate similar actions in the future.



As the United States continues to safeguard its classified information and counter espionage threats, the conviction of Dalke highlights the vigilance and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in detecting and apprehending individuals engaged in espionage activities, regardless of their former affiliations or positions of trust.

