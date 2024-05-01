Industry major claims EU ‘sleep walking’ into new reliance on Russia

(MENAFN) As Europe grapples with the repercussions of its reliance on Russian natural gas, concerns are mounting over the continent's increasing dependence on Russian fertilizers, warns Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara International, a leading chemical producer based in Norway. In an interview with the Financial Times, Holsether cautions that the European Union is "sleep walking" into a scenario where it becomes heavily reliant on Russian fertilizers, echoing the familiar predicament faced with Russian gas imports.



Nitrogen fertilizers, crucial for promoting plant growth and agricultural productivity, are primarily manufactured using natural gas. However, as European demand for crop nutrients surges, the bloc finds itself importing an escalating volume of these vital resources from Russia, a country facing international sanctions.



Holsether emphasizes the striking parallel between the European Union's efforts to reduce dependency on Russian energy sources and its unintentional shift towards reliance on Russian fertilizers. He warns that this trajectory poses a significant risk, as it could potentially hand over critical control over food production and fertilization to Russia, undermining Europe's strategic autonomy.



According to data from Eurostat cited by the Financial Times, imports of urea, a common nitrogen-based fertilizer, from Russia to the European Union doubled in the year leading up to June 2023 compared to the previous 12 months. Despite a slight decline in Russian urea imports since the beginning of this year, they still constitute a substantial portion, accounting for approximately one-third of the total urea imported by the bloc.



Highlighting the process of nitrogen fertilizer production, Holsether explains that it involves combining nitrogen from the air with hydrogen derived from natural gas under high temperature and pressure. The surge in natural gas prices following Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Ukraine conflict in 2022 resulted in a significant increase in fertilizer prices, placing a financial burden on European farmers. Meanwhile, Moscow witnessed a staggering 70 percent surge in export revenue during the same period.



As the European Union grapples with the implications of its evolving trade dynamics, the growing reliance on Russian fertilizers raises questions about the bloc's vulnerability to geopolitical pressures and the need for diversification strategies to safeguard food security and agricultural sustainability.

