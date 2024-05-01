Man Dies After Falling From Walnut Tree In North Kashmir's Karnah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly man died after falling from a walnut tree in Karnah sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday last night.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a 48-year-old man identified as Qalamdin Khatana son of Mohammad Khatana of Draged Kanah fell from the tree near his house and was critically injured.ADVERTISEMENT
They said that he was immediately taken to nearby hospital where from he was refferred to sub district hospital Tangdar where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
A police officer said that after legal medico formalities body has been handed over to family for last rites.
