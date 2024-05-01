President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of 6Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on InterculturalDialogue, themed“Dialogue for Peace and Global Security:Cooperation and Interconnectivity”, has begun at the BakuConvention Centre, Azernews reports.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, isattending the event.
MENAFN01052024000195011045ID1108160150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.