NYPD Clears Columbia University Pro-Palestinian Student Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 1 (KUNA) -- The New York Police Department (NYPD) announced, late Tuesday, Columbia University's administration authorizing them to evacuate students protesting in support of Palestine from one of the university's buildings.

In a press statement, the NYPD said that they had evacuated the student-occupied Hamilton Hall, where they were protesting the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza, resulting in multiple protestors being detained.

The Police stated that there were no injuries during the evacuation process, and pro-Palestinian protestors are being constantly monitored around the university and city's parameters.

They denied the use of tear gas on the students and instead affirmed the use of flash grenades to disperse the crowd.

Columbia University's Emergency Management Operations warned students to avoid the area until further notice, and failing to comply would result in disciplinary action.

According to a law enforcement officer, more than 100 protestors have been detained and arrested at the university.

Columbia University witnessed a widespread protest against their support for the Israeli occupation, with protestors demanding divesting their funds, support and investments from pro-Israeli occupation corporations and institutions.

Numerous pro-Palestinian student-led protests are emerging throughout US universities, mirroring the events taking place at Columbia University, where students are occupying university spaces in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. (end)

