KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 88.81 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price slightly fell 82 cents to USD 88.81 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to USD 89.63 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil fell 54 cents to reach USD 87.86 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 70 cents pb to USD 81.93 a barrel. (end) km

