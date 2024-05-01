Social Development Ministry Prepares For 7Th Theatre Festival For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Social Development and Family held the second preparatory meeting of the supreme committee for the 7th Theatre Festival for Persons with Disabilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to review the preparations for the new edition of the festival that will be held in Doha.

The meeting was chaired by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al Thani and attended by all members of the supreme committee, representatives of member states and the executive office. This is the second time that will host this festival after 2008. In a statement yesterday, the Ministry stated that the meeting reviewed preparatory arrangements for the festival, participating delegations' visit to the performance sites, and training for the teams participating in the theatrical festival slated to be held in November.