Vcuarts Qatar Students Receive AEB Awards

Doha, Qatar: Two senior students from Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar's (VCUarts Qatar) Graphic and Interior design departments received the Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) Awards for Design Excellence, for 2024, at an event held at the University, recently. Two junior students were honored with AEB's award for Creative Achievement and Potential.

At this year's ceremony, the 18th in a row, AEB's GCEO and Chief Architect, Ibrahim Mohamed Jaidah, presented the AEB Award for Design Excellence in Graphic Design to Selma Fejzullaj. Doaa Elamin Rahma Emam was the recipient of the AEB Award for Design Excellence in Interior Design. Both Emam and Fejzullaj were the recipients of the Creative Achievement and Potential Award during their junior year.

Jaidah said,“I extend my warmest congratulations to the winners of the 2024 cycle of the AEB awards. It is always a pleasure to visit VCUarts Qatar and support the next generation of creatives. In this context, I'd like to add that I've even had the pleasure of working with some of the past winners when they joined AEB as designers.

“As an architect myself, I know that there is not a single industry that does not require designers. Design plays a key role in the services provided by these industries, be it transport, healthcare, construction, museums, education or hospitality. Hence, awards such as this go a long way in supporting talented students whose creativity will one day contribute to various industries across the region and beyond. To that effect, I see the awards as a bridge between the academic and professional worlds.”

Welcoming the gathering, Dean Berbić said,“Ibrahim Jaidah has been a longtime friend and valued supporter of VCUarts Qatar since 2007, when the Arab Engineering Bureau first contributed two awards to our School."