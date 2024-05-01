Competition To Design Official Character For Conteq Expo24 Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Labour announced the launch of the competition to design the official character for the Advanced Technology for Construction and Services ConteQ Expo24, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

The exhibition is the first of its kind in the country that contributes to the promotion of innovation in the field of construction and services under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The aim of this competition is to include secondary school students in designing a character for the Advanced Technology for Construction and Services ConteQ Expo24, with the aim of implementing the State's strategy and vision to spread awareness about the importance of using technology in various sectors and encourage students by fostering the concepts of expression and creativity with designs that convey their ideas to reality, in addition to their active participation in forums and exhibitions held in the State.

The competition includes students from government and private secondary schools in Qatar, where according to the requirements and standards, the first-place winner receives a prize of QR30,000, second-place winner receives QR20,000 and third-place winner receives QR10,000 and students' contribution will be documented by turning their designs into a character representing the exhibition.

Entries will be received from April 30 until May 15 of this year. Those wishing to participate can visit the competition's website and follow the registration steps while adhering to the requirements and guidelines until accepted.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of ConteQ Expo24 and Technical Office Manager at Ashghal Eng. Salem Al Shawi said that the launch of ConteQ Expo character competition is an essential part of our social responsibility.