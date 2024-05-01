Warm Weather Expected, Continuing Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- Jordan is poised for warm weather conditions starting Wednesday, which are anticipated to endure until Saturday, as per forecasts from the meteorological department.The skies are expected to be partly cloudy across the country with temperatures remaining warm in most regions. However, relative heat is forecast for the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is also a possibility of scattered rain showers in limited areas of the northern and eastern parts of the country. Winds are expected to be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.On Thursday, similar weather patterns are projected, with warm temperatures prevailing across most areas and relative heat persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is expected at various altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active in the afternoon.Friday will bring sunny skies and warmth across the majority of regions, although relative heat will persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwest winds are expected to dominate, occasionally becoming brisk with strong gusts, potentially leading to dust disturbances, particularly in desert locales.Looking ahead to Saturday, warm weather is anticipated to continue, with relative heat lingering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some high-altitude clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times, possibly causing dust disturbances in desert regions.Temperature ranges for today vary across different regions of Jordan. In East Amman, they are expected to range between 26 - 15 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, the forecast ranges from 24 - 13 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will be between 21 - 11 degrees Celsius, and in the southern highlands, they will range from 22 - 12 degrees Celsius. At the Dead Sea, temperatures will range between 33 - 21 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, they will range from 34 - 22 degrees Celsius.