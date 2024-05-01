At Least 19 Dead In S. China After Road Cave-In

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 1 (KUNA) -- At least 19 people were confirmed dead after a road cave-in on an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province trapped 18 vehicles on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local authorities.

Another 30 people were receiving treatment in hospital and were not in life-threatening situations, said authorities in Meizhou city.

The cave-in happened around 2:10 a.m. (1810 Tuesday GMT) on a section of an expressway in Meizhou, the report said, adding that the cave-in area measures 184.3 sqm. More than 500 people have participated in the rescue. (end)

